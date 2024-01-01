Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she coped with 5 rounds of failed IVF

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed how she coped after undergoing five unsuccessful IVF cycles.

The reality star was answering questions on Instagram, and responded to a fan who asked her, "Had 6 failed IVFs - how did u find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating."

The 43-year-old, who is married to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, told how the fertility treatment took a huge toll on her, both mentally and physically.

"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life. Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"

Kourtney has previously spoken about how IVF changed her body.

"So, obviously, my body has changed, but it was like all of the hormones that the doctors put me on," she said on social media. "I mean, every day, Travis is like, 'You're perfect.' If I make one complaint, he's like, 'You're perfect. You're so fine... You've never been better.' Now I'm so into it."

Kourtney gave birth to son Rocky 13 in November.

She is also mum to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, who she shares with former partner Scott Disick.