Jane Seymour reveals she was encouraged to have cosmetic surgery

Jane Seymour has revealed she was encouraged to have cosmetic surgery.

The Harry Wild star was told she should fix her "bulgy eyes" after photographers repeatedly mentioned it.

"They attempted to do something to my under-eyes when I was 40 because photographers kept saying that I had bulgy eyes," Jane, 73, told People magazine.

"The doctor told me it's actually a muscle, so there's nothing I can do about it."

Jane, a multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winner, as well as a recipient of the Officer of the British Empire (OBE), joked she had managed continue her career despite not having her eyes surgically altered.

She joked she had sustained, "quite a good career considering the bulgy eye" and added she would never want to, "do anything permanent".

Jane explained she would rather be able to move her facial muscles than risk having them damaged in surgery.

"I've been playing a lot of amazing roles, recently two women with Alzheimer's with very emotional scenes, and if you're going to be that emotional, you need every muscle in your face," Jane said.

"So I have nothing against people doing anything they want to do, but for me personally, it is not helping me in my craft, unless I'm playing somebody who's had Botox, in which case, I would be all over it."