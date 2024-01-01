Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'never uses her celebrity status to her advantage'

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's choreographer has told how the 18-year-old is definitely not a nepo baby.

"Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work," her choreographer Keelan Carter said of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter. "She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage."

"Shi does not rely on her famous name to achieve her goals," he told the Daily Mail. "Honestly, I didn't even know who she was at first and I don't think this matters, especially in a dance studio. I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it is worth it."

A video of Shiloh dancing first went viral in 2021. Her dad, Brad Pitt, talked about her talents in 2022, calling her "very beautiful" before admitting that that her talent "brings a tear the eye." He said, "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."

In 2010, Angelina Jolie talked about her daughter's personality.

"Shiloh's hysterically funny, one of the goofiest, most playful people you'll ever meet," she said. "Shiloh dresses like a little dude. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers."

Two of Shiloh's sisters, Zahara and Vivienne, recently dropped the 'Pitt' part of their surname, referring to themselves simply as Zahara Jolie and Vivienne Jolie. This is believed to be a nod to the ongoing divorce proceedings between their parents.

The couple split in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage. Although they were declared legally single in 2019, their divorce settlement remains ongoing.