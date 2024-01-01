North West receives support from original Lion King singer

North West has received support from the original Lion King singer Jason Weaver.

Kim Kardashian's daughter had been trolled online after she performed on stage at Disney's live musical production of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.

However Jason Weaver, who was the singing voice of Young Simba in the original 1994 animated movie, sent North, 10, words of encouragement via his social media.

"What an honor it is to share the same stage with this young superstar in the making," Jason wrote, accompanying a photograph of himself backstage at the event with North.

"I'm so PROUD you, North!! You're doing a such PHENOMENAL job in this show!"

Jason was one of numerous cast members and performers from the original movie who appeared in the 30th anniversary special performance, with Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, Bradley Gibson and Billy Eichner all taking to the stage.

He went on to praise North, whose father is rapper Kanye West, for her professionalism.

"You're a true professional," Jason wrote, "and I wish you nothing but the best as you continue your journey towards GREATNESS!!"

North had been the subject of online taunts after she sang I Just Can't Wait to be King at two performances of the live stage show, with fans critiquing her singing ability and costume.