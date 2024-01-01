Anya Taylor-Joy reveals husband 'accidentally' proposed to her on Forrest Gump bench

Anya Taylor-Joy has recalled how her husband Malcolm McRae "accidentally" proposed to her on the iconic bench from Forrest Gump.

During a recent Q&A for film website Letterboxd alongside her Furiosa co-star Chris Hemsworth, the actress was asked to name some of her favourite movies.

Accordingly, Anya was quick to name the 1994 comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks as one of her most-watched films.

"Forrest Gump, I love that movie, I miss movies like that. Just huge, epic sagas where you just feel every emotion under the sun and there's like this beautiful poetry," she said, to which Chris then nudged her to elaborate further as to why the movie is so significant to her. "Did something special happen on the Forrest Gump bench?"

In response, Anya recalled how Malcolm popped the question to her at the exact bench in Savannah, Georgia that features throughout the Oscar-winning film.

"Yes. My husband accidentally proposed to me on the Forrest Gump bench in Savannah. Complete accident and he's a boy from Alabama. And I'm blonde. So just, just happened. I hear that music and I cry like a baby," she continued, referring to how she resembles the character of Jenny, as played by Robin Wright in the movie.

Anya and Malcolm started dating in 2021 and secretly tied the knot in New Orleans the following year. They had a second wedding in Venice, Italy last year.