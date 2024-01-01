Ryan Phillippe posts throwback photo of Reese Witherspoon: 'We were hot'

Ryan Phillippe has reminisced about his marriage to Reese Witherspoon by sharing a "hot" throwback post.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the actor uploaded a snap of himself and his ex-wife at a Hollywood event in the early 2000s.

In the photo, Ryan is seen standing with his arm around Reese while wearing a cut-off striped top and aviator sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the Legally Blonde actress is sporting a black-and-white striped dress and has her blonde hair styled in a cute crop.

"We were hot and drenched in late 90's angst @reesewitherpoon (such a cooler time than today)," the 49-year-old wrote below the image.

Ryan also posted a close-up snap of himself with a mohawk hairstyle.

Reese, 48, has not yet responded to the flirty throwback post.

The former couple met at Reese's 21st birthday party in 1997 and went on to star together in the hit movie Cruel Intentions.

They wed in 1999 and later became parents to daughter Ava, now 24, and son Deacon, 20. However, the pair split in 2006 and officially settled the divorce two years later.