Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny join cast of third Knives Out movie

Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny have signed up to star in the next Knives Out movie.

The Challengers actor and Priscilla actress will star alongside Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third instalment in Rian Johnson's whodunnit film franchise.

The newcomers' roles are being kept under wraps, however, they presumably will form the next set of suspects that detective Benoit Blanc has to interrogate following a murder.

Craig will be reprising his role as the Southern detective, who he previously played in 2019's Knives Out and 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Johnson is returning to direct the third film from a script he wrote. He will also produce the feature with his T-Street Pictures producing partner Ram Bergman.

He confirmed the casting of The Crown's O'Connor and Civil War's Spaeny on X/Twitter by resharing Deadline's article.

The filmmaker announced the title of the upcoming movie on social media last week.

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies," he wrote on X.

"We're about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going."

Wake Up Dead Man will go into production in June. It will be released on Netflix next year.