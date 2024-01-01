Trevor Noah finds celebrities 'strange' for trying to be friends with each another

Trevor Noah finds it "strange" how celebrities try to be friends with one another.

The South African comedian revealed on Monday's SmartLess podcast that he frequently swapped numbers with fellow celebrities when he hosted The Daily Show between 2015 and 2022.

While he thought that meant he was friends with the stars, he soon discovered that most of them never texted him back.

"I always found it strange that people would try to be friends just because they're in a similar space," he told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. "I remember when I first came to America, I would get invited to events because I was part of The Daily Show. You go to these events and everyone would be like, 'We should hang out, take my number, oh my God, Trevor, we got to hang out sometime, we got to get a coffee.'

"I would give people my number and in my head, I was like, 'Wow, I'm making so many friends, these people are so friendly, this is amazing.' And then I would hear nothing from them, I would message them - hear nothing, they wouldn't respond at all."

The two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner then recalled meeting the same celebrity on two different occasions and being asked for his number both times.

"One of my favourite memories was when I met the same person at another event, maybe a year later, and they were like, 'Oh my god Trevor, yo man how have you been! Congratulations! Man, we got to hang out, let me get your number!'" he remembered.

"I was like, 'I think you have my number?' and they said, 'No, no, I changed phones, didn't you change your number?' I was like, 'My number didn't change' and I would put my number in on their phone, and you know when you type it in on screen - then my name just popped up and I said, 'You have my number!'"

Trevor, 40, has also fronted the Grammy Awards for the past four ceremonies.