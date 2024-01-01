Drew Barrymore 'would give anything' to direct Wizard of Oz movie

Drew Barrymore "would give anything" to direct her passion project Surrender Dorothy.

The Charlie's Angels actress has been trying to get the loose Wizard of Oz sequel made ever since she started her production company Flower Films in 1995.

"Surrender Dorothy is the script I've been trying to get made for, I kid you not, 28 years," Barrymore told Us Weekly. "When we first started Flower Films, it was one of the first scripts I fell in love with and we developed it. So it feels very personal to me."

She continued, "As a director, I would give anything to do (make) that. And then as an actor, it was sort of not really available to me for many years. And I did try, but (it) wasn't feeling right for me."

Barrymore, who has taken a step back from acting in recent years, made her feature directorial debut with Whip It in 2009. It was announced in 2010 that she would direct Surrender Dorothy but the project never came to fruition.

The 49-year-old added that the script is probably "lying in a vault somewhere".

Back in 2002, the Never Been Kissed star was originally slated to star in the film, playing Dorothy's great-great-granddaughter, who learns how to use the power of the ruby red slippers to stop the Wicked Witch of the West from taking over Earth and Oz.

Barrymore took a break from acting to focus on her daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 10, and host her chat show The Drew Barrymore Show.

She revealed to the outlet earlier this month that her daughters are supportive of her acting once again.

"I think the girls are like, 'Yeah, mom, we're doing great. If you want to go do that, go back and do things,'" she shared. "Getting that permission from them was really huge and sort of opened up my mind, so we'll see."