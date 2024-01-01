Andrew Scott accepts BBC apology over awkward Saltburn question

Andrew Scott has accepted an apology issued by the BBC after a journalist pressured him for an opinion on Saltburn star Barry Keoghan's nude scene.

The 2023 thriller climaxes with Barry's character, Oliver, dancing naked through the titular stately home.

When attending the BAFTA film awards in February, Andrew was grilled about the scene by BBC journalist Colin Paterson who appeared to try to imply the Fleabag star and Barry had an intimate history together.

The BBC issued an apology following an online backlash about the line of questioning and Andrew has now addressed the incident, telling Variety, "It was awkward. It was a little bit weird. But I got an apology from the journalist. I think it was a series of unfortunate events. And I totally accepted his apology."

He added, "I wouldn't want him to suffer any more."

When on the BAFTA red carpet earlier this year, Colin asked Andrew, "Can I ask your reaction when you first saw the naked dance scene at the end of Saltburn?"

Andrew attempted to swerve the question, saying, "Oh gees, I won't spoil it for anybody."

However, the interviewer persevered, asking "There is a lot of talk about the prosthetics... how well do you know him?" at which point Andrew walked away.

The exchange drew scorn from those watching the BAFTA coverage and the BBC then issued the following statement, "Saltburn is a film which has had cultural impact, with Barry Keoghan's scene at the end gaining a lot of attention in particular - something the actor has addressed himself. Our question to Andrew Scott was meant to be a light-hearted reflection of the discussion around the scene and was not intended to cause offence".