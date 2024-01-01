Bam Margera marries Danni Marie

Bam Margera has married Danni Marie just several weeks after he cancelled his UK tour.

The Jackass star and Danni tied the knot at the Val Verde Historic Hotel in New Mexico on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

None of the couple's friends and family were in attendance, but there were several cast and crew from the movie they are currently filming together, Collecting Souls.

The couple got engaged in October after dating for around six months.

The troubled star has previously credited Dannii as being a critical part of his sobriety.

"We're just a really good team. I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day. I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub and be like, 'That looks like fun'", he told US Weekly last year. "Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything's a structured, fun schedule. And we do it together, and it's just a perfect thing."

Bam shares a six-year-old son Phoenix with former partner Nicole Boyd. The pair were married in 2013 but after they separated in 2021, Bam claimed they were never legally husband and wife.

In December, Bam was granted supervised visitation with Phoenix.

Bam was also married to Missy Rothenstein from 2007 to 2012.