Molly Ringwald believes she was 'taken advantage of' as a young actress

Molly Ringwald has told how she was "taken advantage of" during her early Hollywood career.

The 56-year-old has revealed she found herself in "questionable situations" when she was a young actress.

"Oh, I was taken advantage of," the Breakfast Club star said on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "You can't be a young actress in Hollywood and not have predators around."

She revealed how she used her "incredible survival instinct and a pretty big superego" to "figure out a way to protect" herself, adding, "But, yeah, it can be harrowing."

Molly's daughter is now trying to break in to Hollywood - something Molly is wary of.

"I have a 20-year-old daughter now who is going into the same profession, even though I did everything I could to convince her to do something else. And it's hard," she said.

The Pretty in Pink star admitted she now looks at some of her 1980s movie hits through a different lens.

"But I think, as everyone says, and I do believe is true, that times were different and what was acceptable then is definitely (not) acceptable now and nor should it have been then, but that's sort of the way that it was," she said. "I feel very differently about the movies now, and it's a difficult position for me to be in, because there's a lot that I like about them."

She specifically mentioned her changing views on the Breakfast Club. "There is a lot that I really love about the movie, but there are elements that haven't aged well - like Judd Nelson's character, John Bender, who essentially sexually harasses my character. I'm glad we're able to look at that and say things are truly different now."