Victoria Beckham recalls losing confidence after tabloid criticised post-baby body

Victoria Beckham has recalled how she felt pressured to lose weight after tabloid writers criticised her appearance following the birth of her first child.

In an interview with Grazia published on Tuesday, the former Spice Girls star described how she developed body image issues shortly after welcoming her son Brooklyn with husband David Beckham back in 1999.

"I remember after I had Brooklyn, my first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight. Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public," she stated. "I've had so much said about me and I'm sure that has robbed me of some experiences. I never want to look like I'm complaining, but there were times in the past that I haven't felt confident enough to sit on a beach and watch my children play."

But over the years, Victoria insisted she no longer takes notices of paparazzi photos and tabloid articles about her.

"Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something - too bad, it doesn't bother me in the same way," the 50-year-old continued.

Victoria also shares Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, with sportsman David.

Elsewhere in the interview, the fashion designer asserted that she believes in moderation when it comes to her exercise and diet regimen.

"You just become more accepting, don't you? This is how I look. I'm going to make the best of it, work hard at it," she explained. "I'm very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work. That's just who I am. But I do like to have a drink and I'm not going to be one of these, 'Ah, there are too many calories in a glass of wine,' types. Whatever. Life's too short. Let's have a nice time."