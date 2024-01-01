Amy Poehler reveals wild night out Down Under

Amy Poehler has revealed she had a wild night out Down Under.

The comedian explained that on a previous trip to Australia, she'd enjoyed a night out at the gig of 80-year-old country music singer Jade Hurley.

"Do you know Jade Hurley, the musician? Look him up!" Amy, 52, asked a reporter for Pedestrian Online.

"I went and saw him perform some of his covers and hits and he was an incredible musician."

Amy went on to confess she and her fellow partiers consumed so much alcohol, they left their wallets behind.

"We all got so drunk that we left our wallets at the bar - that's how great it was!" Amy laughed.

"And we're hoping to do something like that tonight. Who hasn't been there?"

Currently in Australia promoting her new Pixar movie Inside Out 2, the former Saturday Night Live star also revealed Hugh Jackman, 55, was one of her favourite SNL guest stars.

"You know who was one of my faves, Hugh Jackman, an absolute prince and so talented," Amy told The Daily Telegraph.

"He gave everyone in the cast a case of Fosters beer."