Shannen Doherty slams tabloid writers for 'spreading disinformation' over divorce

Shannen Doherty has begged editors at a tabloid publication to stop spreading "disinformation" about her divorce proceedings.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Charmed actress posted a screenshot of an email from a reporter at InTouch Weekly to her publicist regarding her split from ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko.

In the accompanying caption, Shannen - who is battling cancer - hit out at the reporter's claim that she is "determined to fight" Kurt over spousal support and property division amid their split.

"I'm tired. As if fighting stage 4 cancer. A divorce, exhaustion isn't enough, I have to fight disgusting, sleazy publications like @intouchweekly," she began. "We told them the story is not true when they sent this e-mail to my publicist and to be blunt, it is no one's business except mine if I choose to share. One would think that they would have enough humanity to leave me to fight much bigger issues like cancer as opposed to them."

In addition, Shannen promised to take legal action against the tabloids if they continued to publish source-based stories about her divorce.

"I'm giving a last warning to publications like these.... I will absolutely sue you. I will go after everyone who has a 'source' which they do not do due diligence on. Stop writing about me. Stop spreading your disinformation. Go earn a living in a respectable way," the 53-year-old fired. "Do not do it at my expense because my patience with the lies you put out is gone and I will dedicate energy to go after you and shut you up once and for all.

"Most of us actors, entertainers etc, got into this business to create and to bring joy to ourselves and others. That does NOT give permission to be a target as we deserve privacy just like anyone else. So please STOP. I would very much like to use any energy I have to fight the toughest fight of my life."

A short time later, celebrities including Olivia Munn and Rose McGowan voiced their support for Shannen in the comments section.

"Stand your ground with grace and a big sword. Get to your antidotes. Friends, trees, your dog, your creator, your higher self. Real magic," wrote Rose.

Shannen filed for divorce from photographer Kurt in April 2023 after 11 years of marriage.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed last year that her cancer had returned and spread to her bones and brain.