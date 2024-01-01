Glen Powell almost played a role in Oppenheimer

Glen Powell has revealed he missed out on a role in Oppenheimer.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor revealed in an interview with GQ that he almost appeared in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film as nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence.

According to the journalist, Powell said he lost out to Josh Hartnett "by a slim margin" but he remains in touch with Nolan and has faith they will work together soon.

Oppenheimer was the big hit of the recent awards season, winning seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Anyone But You actor spilled the beans on other parts he missed out on over the years, such as the iconic role of Han Solo in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, which ultimately starred Alden Ehrenreich.

"I can joke about it now (but) I blew that final audition," he confessed.

Powell also revealed he flubbed his audition for Captain America, who is portrayed by Chris Evans, and Scott Eastwood's lead role in the 2015 romance The Longest Ride.

He also admitted that he made a mistake in his audition for 2011's Cowboys & Aliens by trying to emulate Ben Foster's performance in 3:10 to Yuma.

"I was like, I've gotta be Ben Foster. Then I get to the audition the next day and I look at the sign-in sheet. The guy before me is Ben Foster," he recalled before laughing.

Neither Powell nor Foster got the role of Harrison Ford's on-screen son, who was ultimately played by Paul Dano.