Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal tease Normal People reunion

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have sent fans wild by seemingly teasing a Normal People reunion.

The British actress sent Normal People fans into a frenzy when she took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted a selfie with her Irish co-star in which they held up peace signs with their fingers.

In the caption, she wrote, "We've got some news to share!!... Watch this space."

Representatives for Element Pictures, the production company behind Normal People, fuelled the speculation by sharing the photo on its Stories timeline, leading fans to wonder if the "news" was a second season of the show and if Daisy and Paul were teasing the number two with their fingers.

The stars were catapulted to fame in 2020 when they starred as Marianne and Connell in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling romance novel.

The pair became great friends on the set of the show and Paul can often be seen popping up on Daisy's Instagram page.

Daisy previously told Porter magazine of their bond, "I feel very lucky to have met Paul through this process... He's a wonderful, wonderful person and a very giving actor... He'll be a friend for life."

They have since become movie stars, with Daisy, 26, leading Where the Crawdads Sing, Fresh and the upcoming disaster movie Twisters, and Paul, 28, achieving acclaim for roles in Aftersun and All of Us Strangers.

His fame is set to reach a new level later this year when he stars as Lucius in Ridley Scott's long-awaited Gladiator sequel.