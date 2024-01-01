Jack Osbourne invites YouTube scam hunters to catch podcast fraudster

Jack Osbourne has invited YouTube scam hunters to catch a fraudster targeting his family's podcast.

During Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes Podcast, co-hosts Jack, Kelly, Sharon, and Ozzy Osbourne discussed a scammer who has allegedly been using the alias Peter Johnson to contact advertisers and potential guests asking for money in the family's name.

"We got some emails come through on Osbourne Media House," Jack recalled. "People were like, 'Hey, what's this about?' (He was) emailing businesses, anyone, kind of, in the orbit of us, saying, 'Hey, do you want to buy ad space, do you want to come on the pod?' Essentially trying to defraud people to get money."

Kelly summarised the scammer's actions, saying he is "extorting companies for advertising and pocketing the money that should go to us".

During the podcast, the family called the scammer. He appeared to advertise a different podcast deal to them, before hanging up when Jack asked, "What's the connection to The Osbournes Podcast?"

The TV personality suggested the family employ YouTube scam hunters to catch the fraudster.

"You know what we should do? So, there's these guys online - they have a huge following - where they go after scammers," he explained. "We should contact them, and see if they want to do, like, 'Hey, can we find these people?'"

He also warned Osbourne Media House subscribers to keep an eye out for the scammer.

"Anyone out there, if you receive an email from anyone like 'Osbourne Podcast Management', that's none of our emails. We don't have that in any of our emails," he asserted. "Peter f**kface, wherever he is, does not work for us."