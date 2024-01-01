Gaten Matarazzo's unsettling memory of woman, 40, declaring crush on him

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has recalled when a grown woman confessed her attraction to him when he was a young teen.

The TV actor, now 21, was barely a teenager when a woman declared her crush on him - and made reference to the 27 year age gap between them.

Opening up on the Inside of You podcast, Gaten told host Michael Rosenbaum, "This woman in her 40s said straight up, she goes, 'I've had a crush on you since you were 13,' and I was like, 'That's upsetting!'"

He continued, "(I thought) like, 'I'm sure she just meant, like, 'Aw this kid's cute'.' But then she doubled down. Like, 'I'm aware of the age difference,' and then I was like, 'Alright'."

The awkward encounter was made even worse, as Gaten recalls, "Her daughter was with her. And her daughter goes, 'Mom, what the f**k?' I swear to God, this girl must have been like 13, and she goes, 'Mom, what the f**k?'"

The actor, who plays Dustin Henderson in the Netflix smash, went on to share his hope of finding new acting challenges after the final season of Stranger Things airs next year.

He said, "I want to do things where I look and I say, 'No one's ever going to make anything like this again. If I say no, I have to be okay with saying no to something that I'm never going to be able to do what this is telling me to do. I read a lot of scripts where I'm like 'I do this on Stranger Things.' I don't want to go to a different production and do the same thing I've been doing."