Sofia Vergara explains how she lied her way to success

Sofia Vergara has admitted lying on her CV early in her career and says she then landed a role that was outside her abilities.

The 51-year-old Colombian actress is best known to millions for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in hit sitcom Modern Family.

However, she was acting on stage and screen for decades before she secured her breakout rule.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sofia sat alongside other huge Hollywood stars to discuss her career and admitted she had lied about her range of skills on her CV.

Explaining her deception, Sofia said, "I didn't lie to get a job, but I lied to my agents so they'd take me when I moved to L.A. I said I could sing and dance. Why not? I didn't think they were going to send me out."

Her plan backfired as she continued, "Then they sent me to an audition for Chicago on Broadway... But I got the part.

A gobsmacked Jennifer Aniston asked, "Then what happened?" prompting Sofia to recall, "I played Mama Morton in Chicago."

Seemingly impressed by the devious move, Jodie Foster then remarked, "So, lying pays off."

Sofia played notorious drug dealer Griselda Blanco in the gritty Netflix biopic Griselda earlier this year and went on to explain why she wanted to test her acting abilities away from comedy.

She said, "When I decided to do Griselda, I wasn't thinking, 'Oh, I want (to distance myself from) Gloria'. No, it was I know that character. I lived in Colombia in that era. My brother was a drug dealer and got killed. But I've never seen it as a woman - I knew it as many, many men."