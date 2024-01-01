Nick Carter's lawyers slam 'outrageous' claims in documentary

Nick Carter's lawyers have hit out at a documentary series that made accusations of assault against the Backstreet Boys singer.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter aired via the US streaming service Max this week and explored a string of accusations made against the singer and his late brother.

The four-part docuseries included interviews with three women who have accused Nick, 44, of abusive behaviour and sexual assault - which he has furiously denied.

Lawyers Liane Wakayama and Dale Hayes Jr., acting on behalf of the singer, have denied the allegations made in the series, branding them "outrageous" in a statement released to the Los Angeles Times.

The statement reads, "These are exactly the same outrageous claims that led us to sue this gang of conspirators.

"Those cases are working their way through the legal system now, and, based on both the initial court rulings and the overwhelming evidence, we have every belief that we will prevail and hold them accountable for spreading these falsehoods."

Accusers Melissa Schuman, Shannon Ruth and Ashley Repp have previously launched legal proceedings against Nick for alleged assaults dating back to the early 2000s.

The singer has long rejected the claims made against him and is countersuing the three women for defamation.

The Max documentary series stated he declined the chance to be interviewed for the show.

The series also included details of younger brother Aaron's personal health struggles including addictions and his his fraught relationship with Nick.

Aaron died in November 2022 at the age of 34 with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruling the death accidental, recording that he drowned after inhaling difluoroethane, a gas found in aerosol products, and taking alprazolam, a tranquilliser drug.