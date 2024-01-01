Jennifer Aniston and Naomi Watts discuss 'mortifying' kissing test auditions

Jennifer Aniston and Naomi Watts have reflected on past auditions where they had to kiss men as part of a "chemistry test".

The pair were discussing their careers during a roundtable interview alongside other major Hollywood actresses for The Hollywood Reporter.

During the talk, the ladies were asked how awkward things had become during past auditions where they had to kiss actors in front of casting teams.

Naomi recalled, "I was auditioning and I didn't get the job, so clearly I did not do a good make-out. It was with a very well-known actor. It was mortifying because we didn't hear a 'cut,' and it just kept going."

She added, "Then they were like, 'OK, OK.' And we both were like, 'Oh, sorry, we didn't hear ...' I did feel a bit rattled."

The Morning Show star Jennifer addressed the awkwardness of such auditions, saying, "Also, when you're in an audition room, you're already at a disadvantage. Maybe you'd have chemistry with this person if you were in a different environment and not, like, 'Create chemistry. Ready? Go!' And I'm a terrible auditioner, always was. I waitressed forever before I could finally get something, which was a Bob's Big Boy commercial. So, if you're a nervous auditioner to begin with, to then say, 'Now let's have you make out with a complete stranger,' it's very uncomfortable."

The Friends icon added that she draws the line at kissing and would refuse to simulate sex if an audition demanded it, saying, "If asked, I would never."