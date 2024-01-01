Selena Gomez had plans to solo parent before Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez has shared her hopes of raising a family, explaining she planned to be a solo parent before finding love.

The 31-year-old American singer and actress had planned to adopt children and raise them as a single mother but has hinted her blossoming romance with Benny Blanco may have changed things.

The star has been dating 36-year-old music producer Benny since last year but was "really used" to single life before falling for him.

She told Time, "I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone."

Selena addressed a recent interview between Benny and talk show icon Howard Stern in which he shared hopes of one day starting a family with her.

The Hands To Myself singer said, "He can't lie to save his life. If he's asked a question, he'll answer it."

Shining a spotlight on their romance, she added, "I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him.

"It's really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."