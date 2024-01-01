Bill Skarsgard flippant over airport drugs arrest

Bill Skarsgard has made light of his 2023 arrest - and eventual guilty plea - of drug possession.

The notoriously private Swedish actor, famous for playing terrifying clown Pennywise in the It film series, was arrested for possessing marijuana at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport last October.

In February this year, reports emerged that the star had pled guilty to possessing 2.43 grams of the drug and he was fined 40,000 Swedish Krona (£2,950).

Speaking about the incident for the first time, Bill quipped to Esquire magazine that it was not the first time he had carried the drug, but, "it was my first time getting caught."

Addressing the illegal nature of marijuana in Sweden, the actor added, "There's ways to go in Sweden in terms of legalising it and just generally being very conservative in that aspect."

Bill also opened up about his difficult relationship with fame, sharing an early memory of the attention his film star father, Stellan Skarsgard, drew when they were in public together.

He recalled, "I remember going in grocery stores and my dad would go, 'Can you go grab the milk in this-or-this aisle?' And once I walked away from him, I would hear people be like, 'Do you see who's here?'... I felt violated; strangers are whispering and talking about my dad."

The 33-year-old, who is the younger brother of actors Gustaf and Alexander Skarsgard, added, "I really don't think my line of profession is a recipe for happiness or contentment. Not a lot of us are happy. And the more the fame is increased, the more turbulent and scary life becomes."