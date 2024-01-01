Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause joins Neighbours

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has revealed she is joining the cast of Neighbours.

The American reality TV star, who is married to Australian musician G Flip, made the announcement that she is heading to the Aussie soap in an Instagram post on Thursday 30 May.

"I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show," she shared about her move to the Melbourne-based soap.

"Coming from the world of soaps in the US, it's back to my first love in the entertainment industry.

"They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen.

"Ramsay Street here I come."

Stause has previously appeared in US daytime TV series All My Children, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless.

The real estate agent and actor joins the cast of Amazon Freevee's Neighbours reboot as a guest star.

She will portray Yasmine 'Yas' Shields, who is described in a press release as "a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity".

She is set to start filming in Australia in July and her scenes will air late this year.

An executive producer for the soap said viewers could "expect intrigue and surprises - and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street" when Stause's character makes her debut.