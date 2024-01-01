Kerry Washington cast in third Knives Out movie

Kerry Washington is the latest star to be cast in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

She will join Glenn Close alongside Daniel Craig, who reprises his role as quirky private investigator Benoit Blanc in the Rian Johnson-written and directed feature.

This is the third outing for Knives Out, a franchise that has become famous for casting a who's who of Hollywood.

Details about Washington's character are currently under wraps, according to Deadline.

Production on Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is scheduled to begin next month.

The original Knives Out feature made its debut in 2019, featuring an ensemble cast that included Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and LaKeith Stanfield.

The film proved to be a critical and commercial success, and Johnson was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

A follow-up to the film was greenlit in 2020, and Netflix went on to buy the rights to two sequels for $450 million the following year.

The first of the sequels, entitled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, premiered in 2022 starring Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson and Edward Norton.

Johnson confirmed that he would return to direct the third film in the Knives Out series in September 2022.

Cailee Spaeny, Josh O'Connor and Andrew Scott have already been added to the cast of the third movie.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is expected to be released sometime in 2025.