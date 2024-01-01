Kevin Costner nearly missed out to Robin Williams in Field of Dreams

Kevin Costner has revealed he almost lost out on his Field of Dreams starring role to Robin Williams.

The Oscar winner told GQ magazine that Williams was also in the running to star as Ray Kinsella in the classic sports fantasy film.

At the time, Williams had recently starred in Dead Poets Society and was rising through the ranks thanks to his roles on TV's Mork & Mindy and in the film Good Morning, Vietnam.

"There was an interesting thing because Robin Williams, bless his heart, there was a moment when I asked the director, I said, 'You know, Robin Williams is a big star, as big as you ever wanna get,'" the Yellowstone actor recalled.

"When he picked me to do it, kind of over Robin Williams... he said, 'I'm pretty sure that Robin Williams hears voices in the corn. I'm kind of sure that you don't. They're gonna end up believing you, Kevin, because they're gonna see how it works.'"

The Academy Award-nominated film was released in 1989.

It follows Ray, a farmer in Iowa, who hears voices and sees a vision to build a baseball field in his cornfield.

Costner decided to take the role after being "moved personally" by the script.

"That little movie had gold dust all over it," he said.

Williams died by suicide on 11 August 2014. He was 63.