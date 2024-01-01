Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds reveal friendship secrets

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have revealed the 'secret sauce' to their 17-year friendship.

The Deadpool & Wolverine costars, who are known for their humorous feuding on social media, have shared the secrets of their friendship in an interview with People magazine.

"There's probably fewer friends in our life that you can say anything to, the stuff you're ashamed, embarrassed, anything," Jackman reveals, speaking to Reynolds.

"And ever since I've known you, and I would say in particular in like the last five, 10 years, we've had more time where we go for our walks because you're an unbelievable listener."

The feeling is mutual, with Reynolds comparing the pair's friendship to his own relationship with wife Blake Lively.

"I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage," he says to Jackman.

"I am genuinely rooting for you, all the time. I want you to win. It's the same way I feel about Blake. As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected."

On 26 July, the third instalment of Reynolds' Deadpool franchise will reunite Deadpool with Wolverine for the first time since the two met on the set of Jackman's 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.