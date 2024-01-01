Kim Kardashian calls apparent tension with Kourtney Kardashian 'huge misconception'

Kim Kardashian has insisted she isn't feuding with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney discussed apparent tension between herself and her sibling by pointing to a moment in season three when Kim claimed on a phone call that she had started a family group chat without the 45-year-old.

At the time, Kourtney labelled Kim "a narcissist" and maintained she didn't want to have anything to do with the group.

But in the new instalment that aired on Thursday, Kourtney revealed that while she didn't originally know the call had been filmed by a camera crew, she eventually agreed the moment was "too good" to be cut from the footage.

"We're sisters, I think people forget," the mother-of-four explained in a confessional. "They always say on our show, like, 'How are they going to get through it?' and they pick sides and everyone gets really riled up. I'm sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme, I'm not sure."

And while Kim noted that she and Kourtney are prone to having squabbles, the reality TV star maintained it is a "huge misconception" that they don't get on.

"The thing about Kourtney and I, no matter how crazy things are, no matter what's going on, if she needs something I'm there, if I need something she's there," the 43-year-old continued. "We'll always be that way no matter what we're going through."

Season five of The Kardashians is now airing on Hulu.