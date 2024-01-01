Glenn Close is the latest star set for Knives Out 3

Glenn Close is the latest name to board the new 'Knives Out' movie.

After Josh O'Connor, 34, Cailee Spaeny, 25, Andrew Scott and Kerry Washington, both 47, were all revealed to have joined the cast over the past few days, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the 77-year-old Hollywood star is a huge new addition to the star-studded ensemble.

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc, the main protagonist in the money-spinning film franchise, while Rian Johnson is once again writing and directing the third movie.

The upcoming film has been given an official title of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', and although plot details remain a closely-guarded secret, Rian recently teased the movie on social media.

The 50-year-old filmmaker wrote on X: "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.

"We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going. (sic)"