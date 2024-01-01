Ryan Murphy promised Kim Kardashian she could play 'best divorce lawyer' in new show

Ryan Murphy promised Kim Kardashian she could play the "world's best" divorce lawyer in a new show.

Following the reality TV star's performance in American Horror Story: Delicate, executive producer Ryan announced last December that he was developing a scripted series in which Kim will feature as a successful divorce lawyer who owns a firm in Los Angeles.

Kim was filmed speaking to Ryan about the project for the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, with the prolific TV producer describing the concept as a "really good idea".

"So, Kim is the world's best, most expensive divorce lawyer," he told Kim and her mother Kris Jenner, to which the 43-year-old replied with a wink, "I have some experience."

Ryan continued, "She has her own firm, and the thing about her firm is, it's an all-female firm... When you're going through a divorce, I would imagine that you become very close to your lawyer and tell them everything."

Kim, who has been divorced three times, went on to note that she has developed a close friendship with lawyer Laura Wasser.

"I mean there's even so many fun moments with Laura and I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again,' then the next one, she would be like, 'Hi, you reminded me last time, don't ever let you do this again.'"

Later in the conversation, Ryan asked Kim if Laura handled all of her divorces, to which the mother-of-four explained, "Two of them, like enough to know and I was like, 'On the next one, don't ever let me do this,' you know, and she's just like so funny."

The American Horror Story series producer added, "It has what Sex and the City has, which is girlfriends. It has a bond of women trying to get through an experience together. The fun of it is, not only am I a lawyer, but I play one on TV... like that's the best catchphrase ever."

And while Kim admitted she was unsure whether she could handle the shooting schedule due to her plans to take the bar exam as part of her legal studies in 2025, Ryan insisted he would film the show in her native Los Angeles.

"I know I don't need to add another thing to my schedule, or another TV show, but it's so different than what I do. It's such a challenge for me and I just, I love the challenge, so I just want to see this out," she added.

A release date for the legal drama has not yet been announced.