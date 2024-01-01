Jenna Dewan mourns death of beloved dog

Jenna Dewan has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late dog Meeka.

The dancer-actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slideshow of photos showing her cuddling the pet.

In the accompanying caption, Jenna explained that Meeka died earlier this week at the age of 18.

"Yesterday I had to say one of the hardest goodbyes as my first baby, Meeka, crossed over the rainbow bridge. I knew this day was coming and yet it still feels completely surreal to be writing this. Meeka - you and I have had more eras than TS (Taylor Swift). 18 years (!) of going through literally everything with me by my side."

Jenna, who is currently heavily pregnant with her third baby, went on to note that Meeka was a great friend to her two older children.

The Step Up star shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex-husband Channing Tatum and four-year-old son Callum with partner Steve Kazee.

"You showed me I could become a mother, and then was by my side as I became one for the first time with Evie. And you never even liked kids. You have been with me to locations all around the world and also sat by my side during a global pandemic quarantine postpartum with Callum," the 43-year-old continued. "You were the queen diva, quietly ruling the house and I will never be able to express how much I will miss you. You were the biggest gift and I am grateful I can still feel you with me."

To conclude the emotional post, Jenna emphasised how grateful she was that Meeka had a "most peaceful crossing".

"I love you so much and even though my heart is broken to lose you in the physical, I know you will always be around and watching over all of us and especially ushering in this new soul," she added.