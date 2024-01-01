Nicholas Galitzine 'cannot wait to get started' as He-Man in Masters of the Universe movie

Nicholas Galitzine "cannot wait to get started" on the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie.

After making his name in romances and comedies such as The Idea of You, Bottoms and Red, White & Royal Blue, the British actor is making his first foray into the superhero genre.

It was announced on Wednesday that Galitzine, 29, will play He-Man, the alter ego of Prince Adam, in the much-delayed Masters of the Universe film.

"By the Power of Greyskull, I HAVE THE POWER!" he wrote on Instagram, quoting He-Man's catchphrase. "I'm so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia in Masters of the Universe. It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humour and heroism, I cannot wait to get started."

A new movie in the long-running Mattel media franchise has been in development for years, with directors such as Jon M. Chu and McG attached to direct at certain points.

The project was axed by Netflix last year over budget concerns and is now being produced by Amazon Studios and Mattel.

Bumblebee director Travis Knight has signed up to helm the movie from a script by Chris Butler.

"We're thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn't be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man," said Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios. "This reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia."

He-Man was previously portrayed by Dolph Lundgren in 1987, in the only other live-action Masters of the Universe film.

The new movie will be released in cinemas on 5 June 2026.