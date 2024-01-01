Kris Jenner opens up about 25-year age gap with boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has opened up about the 25-year age gap between her and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the reality star and businesswoman admitted she was initially self-conscious about the age difference between her and Corey, who is 25 years her junior.

"I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like, 'Why do you want to date somebody who is older than you?'" Kris, 68, recalled. "I didn't get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number."

The TV personality noted that while their age difference is a "f**king big number," she realised it was still just "a number".

She continued, "Listen, I can't explain someone's chemistry or why people fall in love, but it's been an amazing almost 10 years and we have a great time."

Elsewhere in the episode, which saw Kris attend Paris Fashion Week, the business mogul revealed she and Corey, 43, have a special connection to the French capital.

"I love being in Paris with Corey because Corey and I started dating in Paris, so he always plans a really special night for us while we're here," she said.

Kris and Corey have been together since 2014.

The fifth season of Hulu's The Kardashians premiered on 23 May.