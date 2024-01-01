Baz Luhrmann reveals he and and Catherine Martin have an open marriage

Baz Luhrmann has revealed he and and Catherine Martin have an open marriage.

The Elvis director told all to a local Tiktoker who had no idea who she was interviewing.

Baz, who directed The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge among numerous other blockbuster films, is notoriously silent about his private life.

However TikTok star Georgia Godworth unwittingly published a vox pop interview conducted on a Sydney street that featured the director, who was happy to open up about his unconventional marriage.

"The person I'm married to and I found our own really genuine and authentic concept of what our contract to each other should be," Baz, 61, told Georgia.

"But I think more importantly, marriage is not so much about what exists between you and another person, it's about advertising to other people that you love and care as to what the deal is."

He went on to explain he believes both parties in a marriage should practice "acceptance" if their spouse falls in love with someone else.

"My own general philosophy is, if you care about someone and they're your friend, but they fall in love with someone else or they like someone, there has to be some degree of acceptance," Baz, who has been married to 59-year-old costumer Catherine Martin since 1997, said.

Georgia afterwards confessed she was completely unaware she had been interviewing a celebrity, captioning the video, "No idea this was Baz Luhrmann".