Robert De Niro leads celebrity reactions to Donald Trump conviction

Robert De Niro has led celebrity reactions to Donald Trump's 34 felony convictions.

News of the former president's guilty verdict, for attempting to cover up 34 separate payments to conceal other crimes, led to a range of reactions from stars.

"I'm always very wary. I don't wanna get too excited about anything," Robert, 80, told Page Six. "It's as it should be. Justice has been served. That's it."

Barbra Streisand, 82, took to social media to express her views. "Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts," the singer wrote on X/Twitter. "He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again."

Actor John Leguizamo was also happy about the result. "We are all cheering for justice and that no one is above the law!" the 63-year-old wrote.

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter, 72, quipped, "34 is now my favorite number" while Mean Girls actor Ana Gasteyer, 57, joked, "In retrospect I'm glad I decided not to drink every time they said Guilty because I'd never have made it through making dinner."

Reality star Caitlyn Jenner, 74, took a different perspective: "An outrageous day for America. The entire process has been outrageous, of course. Shame on the state of New York. Shame on the corrupt DOJ."