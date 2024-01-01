William H. Macy slams Hollywood's overuse of violence

William H. Macy has slammed what he sees as Hollywood's overuse of violence.

The Fargo actor explained he believes Hollywood is too reliant on screen violence to create drama.

"I swear to God, you kill one person, there's nothing more dramatic than that," William, 74, told fellow actor Brett Goldstein, 43, on his comedy podcast, Films To Be Buried With.

"You kill 18 people, it's just porn. The only thing you can do to make that more dramatic is kill 18 more."

William claimed he has lost roles due to his voicing his opinions regarding the "portrayal of violence" within the industry, saying his position has "cost me a lot of work".

The Shameless star also confessed he's weary of "comic book" movies.

"I have trouble with the comic books because there's nothing at stake," William said. "I haven't seen a lot of the Marvel movies."

William went on to say he has now reached a point in his career where he can turn down work.

"I have turned down films, but it's very rare," the Shameless star said. "Nowadays I'm a lucky palooka and I get more films than I can do, and I get to choose."

He also explained his philosophy for choosing which projects to work on.

"I always wanted to do a good film as opposed to a great role," William said. "I'd rather do a smaller role in a great film, than the lead in a film that's not going to work."