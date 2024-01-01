Usher to be honoured for Lifetime Achievement at 2024 BET Awards

Usher is to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET Awards.

On Wednesday, network officials announced that the Yeah! hitmaker will be honoured with the prize, which "commemorates industry pioneers who have powerfully shifted culture and the entertainment industry", during a ceremony staged on 30 June.

"The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 & Park, to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards," praised BET's Connie Orlando in a statement. "From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black Excellence. We look forward to creating an amazing line-up to pay tribute to our global icon."

Surprise guests will take to the stage in a spectacle celebrating Usher's career during the show.

The 45-year-old, real name Usher Raymond IV, has not yet commented on the news.

Previous recipients of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award have included the likes of Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Lionel Richie, and Busta Rhymes.

The 2024 BET Awards will be held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Drake leads the nominations, with seven nods across the categories.