Lily Tomlin feels 'rejected' over Jennifer Aniston's new 9 to 5

Lily Tomlin feels "rejected" over Jennifer Aniston's new version of '9 to 5'.

The 55-year-old 'Friends' actress recently revealed she plans to produce a reimagining of the 1980 classic - which starred Tomlin alongside Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton - and Tomlin has admitted she was hurt when she heard about plans to bring the story to the big screen once again.

When asked how she feels about the new film, Tomlin told People: "I felt sort of the same way I felt about the [2009 Broadway] musical. You know, part of you feels rejected. You think that character’s yours always. And you could reembody it."

She went on to insist Aniston and screenwriter Diablo Cody may face some troubles getting the project off the ground. She added: ""It's going to be tough to make [the movie] happen. My sympathies are with Jennifer and her writer Diablo, who is a good writer."

Tomlin also spoke about a previous attempt to reunite the original cast for a sequel in 2018, revealing they gave up after the script failed to meet expectations. She said: "We had one official crack at the script. The draft just didn’t work for us.

"We couldn’t really see the work world today [in the script]. People work from home. They take gig work. They don’t even know their boss. They’re at home!”

The original movie featured Fonda, Tomlin and Parton portray three working women who got even with their "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot" boss, who was played by Dabney Coleman.

The success of the film spawned a TV series, which ran for five series, and a musical stage adaptation of the same name, which Parton wrote the music and lyrics for.

No details about the new version have been given but Aniston is expected to team up with her Echo Films partner Kristin Hahn for the project.

Aniston recently produced 'The Morning Show' and the 'Murder Mystery' movie series.