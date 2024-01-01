Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal 'just friends' amid viral photos

Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal reportedly remain "just friends" amid photos of the pair going viral earlier this week.

On Wednesday, editors at MailOnline published photos of the Oscar-winning actress and Normal People star hanging out together outside of a bar in Islington, London the previous afternoon.

In the snaps, Natalie and Paul are seen laughing and smoking cigarettes.

The images quickly began to circulate on social media, with fans speculating whether the pair were dating. However, sources have since told Entertainment Tonight that Natalie and Paul are "just friends".

Representatives for the Hollywood actors have not yet commented on the photos.

Natalie and Paul, 28, took part in an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors video series late last year.

"If my Grammar school self knew that I would be talking to you, I would pinch myself many, many times but I just want to say how utterly brilliant you are in (the 2023 film) May December," he told the Black Swan star during the chat, while Natalie later returned the compliment to the Irish actor. "I remember seeing you in Normal People and just being like, 'Oh my gosh, who is this talent?' And everything you've chosen since then has been so interesting and so smart and so intricately played."

Paul also starred in Carmen, the feature directorial debut of Natalie's ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, in 2022.

Natalie, 42, finalised her divorce from the dancer/choreographer in March. The couple, who share two children, had been married since 2012.

Paul previously dated singer Phoebe Bridgers.