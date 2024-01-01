Will Smith puts on united front with family at Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere

Will Smith put on a united front with his family at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere on Thursday.

The actor showed his family is still going strong when they attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film on Thursday.

Will was joined on the red carpet by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their children Jaden, 25, Willow, 23, and his eldest son Trey, 31, who he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was also in attendance.

The event comes seven months after Jada, 52, shocked fans when she revealed in October that she and the Men in Black star, 55, had been secretly separated since 2016. However, she later confirmed she and Will have no plans to divorce any time soon.

"We're staying together forever. I tried. We tried," the Girls Trips star said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in November last year.

Bad Boys: Ride or Ride, starring Will and Martin Lawrence, is the fourth instalment in the action-comedy franchise. The upcoming film comes 29 years after the first Bad Boys film was released in 1995.

Martin was joined at the event by his ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs and their daughters Iyanna, 23, and Amara, 21. He was also joined by his daughter Jasmin, 28, who he shares with ex-wife Patricia Southall.

"It was beautiful seeing our kids together. Because Trey and Jasmine are right around the same age," Will told Entertainment Tonight during the event. "We had newborns around the time of the first Bad Boys. So to have them here in their 30s is like (mind-blowing)."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits cinemas on Wednesday 5 June.