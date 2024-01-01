Chris Evans claims he didn't sign 'bomb' in resurfaced photo

Chris Evans has claimed he didn't sign a bomb in a resurfaced photo.

The Marvel star has broken his silence after a photo circulated on social media in recent days showing him signing an object that was rumoured by social media users to be an Israeli bomb, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"There's a lot of misinformation surrounding this picture," Chris wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, alongside the photo of him signing an object that looked like a missile.

"This image was taken during a USO tour in 2016," the actor continued. "I went with a group of actors, athletes and musicians to show appreciation for our service members."

The Captain America star then explained that the object was not a "weapon of any kind".

"The object I was asked to sign is not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind," he wrote. "It's an inert object used for training or display purposes only."

Chris' post comes months after a U.S. Air Force spokesperson said in February that the object in the picture was not an active weapon.

"The object Chris Evans is signing in the USO tour photo from 2016 is an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) inert training aid," the spokesperson told Agence France-Presse. "The object is meant to model an artillery shell and is for display and training purposes only."

The photo was taken at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey in December 2016, when the actor and his The Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson were celebrating the holidays with deployed U.S. troops.