Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith expecting third child

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their third baby.

The actress and singer, 40, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she and her musician husband are expecting their third child together.

"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon," Mandy wrote in the caption of the post, referencing her time on This Is Us, where she played Rebecca Pearson, a mother of two sons and a daughter.

She added, "Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

Alongside the caption, Mandy posted a photo of her and Taylor's two sons; Gus, three, who was wearing a T-shirt that read "Big", and Ozzie, 19 months, who was wearing a T-shirt that read "Middle".

The actress and Taylor, who is the frontman of folk rock band Dawes, first met in 2015 and began dating shortly after. They tied the knot in November 2018 and welcomed Gus in February 2021, while Ozzie arrived the following October.

In an interview with People in 2023, The Princess Diaries actress opened up about being a mother to two under two-year-olds.

"You wake up with endless gratitude every day, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it is hard work," she said at the time. "And the lack of sleep is something that is a constant and makes everything feel all the more challenging."

Mandy added, "But, I think, it's just having grace for ourselves as parents and as humans and recognising that each day is going to present its own challenges, but its own immense joy as well."