Eddie Redmayne lied about his film knowledge in Martin Scorsese meeting

Eddie Redmayne has revealed he lied about his film knowledge during a meeting with famed director Martin Scorsese.

The Oscar-winning actor once had a meeting with the Raging Bull director about a role and pretended he knew all about Japanese cinema.

"I once had a meeting with Martin Scorsese and he started talking about Japanese cinema from the 1930s and I lied and pretended that I'd seen some of the films and then I had to try and upkeep this conversation with him," he revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "But I was so embarrassed that I hadn't and the words just sort of vomited out of my mouth before I'd had the time to realise that I was lying and now I'm going puce, it was pretty embarrassing."

Redmayne didn't divulge which role he met Scorsese for, however, the legendary filmmaker has previously said in interviews that his 2016 film Silence was inspired by classic Japanese cinema. The film starred Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver as two 17th-century Jesuit priests who went to Japan to find their missing mentor and spread Catholic Christianity.

The Theory of Everything star also noted that there are "too many" films he's embarrassed to admit he hasn't seen.

"I've spent my life pretending I've seen movies that I haven't," he confessed. "I love watching trailers but I'm quite bad at watching movies."