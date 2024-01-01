NEWS Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire scores second week as the UK’s Number 1 film Newsdesk Share with :





Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire holds on to its place at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart.



The sequel to Godzilla vs Kong holds its own against some strong competition this week. Dune: Part Two stalls at Number 2 this week – can its release on disc this week send it back to Number 1? – while Barbie lifts two places to Number 3.



This week’s highest new entry comes from frightening horror film, Abigail (4). A group of criminals kidnap the daughter of a powerful underworld figure, but quickly discover they’re locked inside their hideaway with a not-so-normal little girl.



Our second Timothee Chalamet moment in the Top 10 comes courtesy of Wonka, up three (5), while The Equalizer 3 (6) refuses to be toppled and lifts four this week. Rom-com Anyone But You drops three places this week (7).



The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, returns to the Top 10 this week after more than a year away, lifting six places to Number 8.



Finally, rounding out this week’s Top 10 is two new family favourites, Migration (9) and Kung Fu Panda 4 (10).

