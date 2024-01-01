Bridgerton's Jessica Masden 'in love with a woman'

Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen is getting ready to celebrate Pride Month with the support of her Netflix costars.

"In love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it!" Madsen wrote via Instagram on Saturday 1 June.

The TV star punctuated her post with a rainbow emoji.

Madsen, who plays Cressida Cowper on the Netflix period drama, accompanied her caption with a carousel of images, including a pic of herself wearing a colourful tie-dye shirt, rainbow jewels underneath her eyes and a bucket hat that read "Love Supreme".

Several of her Bridgerton costars applauded the Instagram post, including Jonathan Bailey (who plays Anthony Bridgerton) and Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), who both dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

"Love youuuuuu," Hannah Dodd, who stars as Francesca Bridgerton, replied.

Madsen publicly came out as bisexual during last year's Pride Month in June 2023.

"Bi the way.... Happy Pride month," she wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a graphic that read, "Bisexuals are not confused."

Madsen was born in London. She is known for her roles as Clarice in the horror film Leatherface (2017) and Becky in Rambo: Last Blood (2019).

She has been playing Cressida Cowper, the only child of Lord and Lady Cowper, in the hit drama Bridgerton since 2020.