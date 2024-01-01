Ayo Edebiri was 'starstruck' seeing Richard Ayoade in a bookshop

Ayo Edebiri was once "starstruck" meeting Richard Ayoade in a book store.

The 28-year-old actress has become more recognised on the street in the past year thanks to the success of The Bear and appearances in movies such as Bottoms, Theater Camp, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

While she is still struggling with members of the public taking photos of her out and about, Ayo admitted to Vanity Fair that she was once on the other side of the side of the experience when she spotted the British actor in the Strand Book Store in New York years ago.

"I was like, 'I'm so sorry to do this, but are you Richard Ayoade?' And he was like, 'Yes' and then immediately turned away and left," she recalled. "That was both horrible and deeply amazing. He just wanted to be alone in a bookstore, but I was so starstruck, I had to say something."

The Sweet East star shared that she doesn't like "sneaky photos" or people or paparazzi getting out of their cars when she's alone - and sometimes her reaction makes her seem unfriendly.

"If I'm walking my dog and somebody's pulling over their car, I'm scared because I'm a woman walking alone, and then they're like, 'You're not nice,'" she lamented.

Her profile is set to rise even further when The Bear returns for season three on 27 June.