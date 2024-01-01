Neve Campbell was thrilled to resolve her Scream 'pay and respect' issues

Neve Campbell is "really grateful" her issues about "pay and respect" in the 'Scream' franchise were taken "seriously".

The 50-year-old actress played serial killer target Sidney in the first 1996 instalment of the series and returned for each of the sequels except the 2023 sixth entry – which she quit in a row over her pay packet - and she has praised the studio for taking the steps to make amends as she prepares to return for the new film.

She told PEOPLE: "Sidney is so strong and has inspired a lot of people.

"I'm really grateful that the studio took my concerns about pay and respect seriously.

"When they approached me for 'Scream 7,' I wasn't sure how things would unfold. But it was encouraging to see that they started off on the right foot."

Neve hopes other actors won't have to face what she experienced.

She added: "It's nice to know that I've made a difference in that way.

"And I really hope that other actors get that chance too."

The 'Skyscraper' star announced in March she was coming back to the role by sharing a photo of a script for ‘Scream 7’, which she captioned on Instagram: “I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!”

Neve added: “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the ‘Scream’ movies.

“My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned.

“I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!! (sic)"

Neve also confirmed Kevin Williamson, 59, who wrote the original 1996 ‘Scream’ film, will direct the upcoming seventh instalment.

Kevin wrote on Instagram: “It’s been nearly 30 years since my very first script, ‘Scream’, was directed by the legendary Wes Craven.

“I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise.

“I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can’t wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire ‘Scream’ family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the ‘Scream’ franchise.

“Thank you to all the Scream fans. You are the gift that keeps giving. @nevecampbell See you on set. (sic)”

Neve said at the time she quit ‘Scream 6’ as she “felt the offer” on the table for her return “did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

She told People in 2022 about walking away from the film: “I don’t know that I’m done for good.

“It would really depend on what they came to me with next. It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I’m not sure that's going to happen.

“If they came to me with a number that felt right, that felt respectful, that felt in keeping with my value that I brought to the franchise, I’d be willing to consider (coming back.)”