Kate Hudson 'really stressing' about Running Point kissing scene

Kate Hudson has confessed she was "really stressing" about an upcoming kissing scene in her new TV show Running Point.

In the upcoming Netflix show, the Almost Famous actress plays Isla Gordon, who is unexpectedly appointed head of the family business - one of the most famous professional basketball franchises in the U.S.

During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kate admitted she was freaking out about filming a kissing scene later that day.

"I have to go make out with a guy. I have one scene to do today. I'm making out with a total stranger. I'm really stressing about this," she confessed to host Alex Cooper.

"I have to make out with this random guy. You will see it on Netflix at some point. I don't know but I've been having anxiety over this."

When Alex asked the actress how she mentally prepares for such a scene, the Glass Onion star revealed that she used Emma Stone's performance as the sexually liberated Bella Baxter in Poor Things as inspiration.

"What I do is I'm channelling Emma Stone in Poor Things. If she could do that, I can do this. I can make out with some random guy," she stated.

Emma won the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of the uninhabited Bella in Yorgos Lanthimos's movie earlier this year.

Running Point, produced by Mindy Kaling, also stars Max Greenfield and Brenda Song. It will debut on the streaming service in 2025.