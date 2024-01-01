Donald Trump joins TikTok

Donald Trump has posted his first TikTok video to his new account, @realdonaldtrump.

The former President, who referred to himself as President Donald Trump in his TikTok profile, kicked off his account at a UFC event in Newark, New Jersey.

"@realdonaldtrump Launching my TikTok at @UFC" ? original sound - President Donald J Trump" the video was captioned.

The clip, showing his introduction at UFC 302, has received more than 50 million views, over 109,000 comments, and 2.8 million likes.

The post comes two days after he was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in his New York trial.

He seemed unbothered by the guilty verdict as he went on with his life, meeting up with close friend and UFC CEO Dana White.

As he walked out of the arena, fans greeted him with a standing ovation shortly after White announced, "The president is now on TikTok."

Trump watched Islam Makhachev retain his title, then joined TikTok and shared his experience at the event.

Approximately 18 hours later, he had gained nearly three million followers.

"I'm so ready!! Now TikTok is gonna get fun!" one follower exclaimed.

Trump previously tried to ban the social media app, citing a "credible" threat to US national security.

"There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," Trump said in an executive order issued in August 2020.